Sunday Morning Football in London: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or Remembered to check your Fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The New York Giants are playing the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second game of the NFL International Series for the 2022-23 season. Last week the Saints and Vikings almost went to overtime before the Vikings kicked the game-winning field goal. The Saints had their chance to tie, but the field goal attempt was double-doinked and fell short.

This week’s London game is an NFC Matchup between two 3-1 teams. The Giants have a winning record, but aren’t being taken seriously and everyone is waiting for them to come back to preseason expectations. They will face their first real test of the season today when they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They have their issues as well this year, but are favored by over a touchdown in today’s game against the Giants.

Who: New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London

When: October 9, 2022, 9:30 am

TV: NFL Network

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings Oddp: Packers -7 1/2, 41 O/U

Prediction: Packers 33 – Giants 23

