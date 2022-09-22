Sunday League Sensation Adam ‘Garmz’ Garmson fills talkSPORT in on ‘unbelievable’ goal-reel that has 2.5million views and could earn him a FIFA Puskas Award Nomination

Sunday league viral Sensation Adam Garmson has spoken to talkSPORT about his Incredible goal-reel notching up over 2.5 million views.

Playing for Down Syndrome Awareness FC in support of his friend’s son, Garmson – or ‘Garmz’ as he’s known online – lit up the internet with an Incredible goal.

@DSAwarenessFc Garmson’s most recent worldie quickly went viral

@DSAwarenessFc But as he told talkSPORT, it’s all for his friend’s son

The no.9 hurdled an on-rushing opposition goalkeeper at the side of the box before regaining the ball, and as it approached the touchline to go out of play, he then left jaws dropped all around.

Poking the ball with the outside of his left boot at an impossible angle near the corner flag, his shot curled over the goalkeeper and two Defenders into the top corner, with Garmson already reeling away in celebration.

Multiple viral accounts began posting the effort with over three million views, and it later became clear it was far from a Fluke when Garmson uploaded a compilation of his finishes and skills.

With scorpion kicks, rabona finishes and an Astonishing array of lobbed goals, Garmson has been filmed ending goalkeepers’ careers all across the Midlands.

And as he revealed to talkSPORT, the views matter, with the team set up in support of his friend’s son.

“I play for Down Syndrome Awareness FC on a Sunday,” he told Hawksbee and Jacobs. “It’s for one of my friends whose son was born with down syndrome and they started the team for him to raise awareness.

“We wanted to do it for Jack too, my mate’s son who in the future has got something there, the club will be his then.”

It’s all about family for Garmson, who said the footage has come courtesy of his mum, with clips from both Down Syndrome Awareness FC, and also his Saturday team, Wolves Casuals.

He explained: “My mum comes to watch most of the games and she catches most of the goals on her phone and she sends them to me and I put them all together myself.

“We’re looking for sponsors to be honest, Wolves Casuals as well but Down Syndrome Awareness mainly.”

Asked about the number of views and how long he’s been bagging worldies, Garmson said: “I can’t [believe it]it’s beyond me, I never thought it would go that viral to be honest.

“I’m known for it but as I see it when I’m playing football I wear the number nine, it’s my job to score.”

Things could soon get better for Garmson when the Puskas Award rolls around, with the FIFA award for the best goal of the calendar year not limited to just professionals.

Garmson could join a star-studded list of Puskas Award winners

Puskas rules stipulate that it should be awarded ‘Without Distinction of championship, gender or nationality’, meaning Garmson could be among future nominees.

Asked about the award, he said: “I’m not really aware of it, people have Tagged me in it, I wouldn’t complain, Let’s say that.”

Well with the views and tags Rolling in FIFA will certainly be aware, and Garmson may soon be joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Mohamed Salah on stage at the ceremony, with a new shirt Sponsor in tow.