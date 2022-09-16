Sunday golf tournament to benefit music project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – The Tim Grant Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up this Sunday at Willowbrook Golf Club. The deadline to register is Saturday.

The annual Captain & crew tournament, run by Pastor Mike Bartholomew, starts at 2 pm

There will be a lunch at the tournament and a pulled pork dinner to follow.

To register visit timgrant.golf or contact Bartholomew at 315-771-0074. The cost is $100 per person.

The tournament benefits different charitable organizations and efforts. This year The Tim Grant Project has been selected.

Tim was a local musician, singer, songwriter, music educator and pastor. He had begun working on a record when he suddenly passed away, leaving behind unfinished work.

The project has multitracks of some sessions and plans to complete it for Tim and all who loved his music.

Ted Swan, a producer based in Los Angeles, is teaming up with Sean Paddock, a producer and professional Drummer based in Nashville, to complete this project. Both are Watertown natives.

The goal is to bring Tim’s final music to all streaming platforms, and also his entire catalog of music.

If you’re unable to attend the tournament, donations can be made by visiting thetimgrantproject.com.

