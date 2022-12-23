Sunday Golf signs six-year-old golfer, marking youngest ever NIL deal

Six-year-old golf Phenom Patton Green inked a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with locally-owned golf bag manufacturer Sunday Golf, making it the youngest such partnership in sports history. Patton, who lives in Dana Point, is the 2022 Southern California State Champion for the six and under set, and boasts nine other first place finishes in competitive tournaments among other accolades in his short career.

Patton Green and his dad Matt at the signing with Sunday Golf. (Copyright of Sunday Golf)

Sunday Golf, co-founded by Rancho Santa Fe native Ronan Galvin, specializes in minimalist Lightweight bags designed for the weekend golfer.

“Patton is one of the best golfers we’ve ever seen regardless of age,” said Galvin in a news release. “It’s even more impressive that his character exceeds the level of his game for a person his age. Growing the game and making it a fun experience is the core of what we do, and we’re looking forward to working with Patton to help grow golf at the youth level.”

Patton was formally introduced at a press conference at Sunday Golf’s office Headquarters in San Diego on Dec. 15—it was the company’s first NIL deal to date as it aims to expand its presence in youth golf.

“It warms my heart,” said Matt Green, Patton’s father. “It was a chance encounter when we first met Sunday Golf, but when they saw Patton and his swing they quickly became enamored with his game. Patton Trains every day and it’s a huge accomplishment for him to have the hard work he puts in pay off. We’re so excited for him.”

To learn more about Sunday Golf visit sundaygolf.com