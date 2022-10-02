Sunday Funday Moment: Miracle League of El Paso invites community to 4th Annual Lords & Ladies Pageant

The Miracle League of El Paso is hoping to give locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with the 4th Annual Lords and Ladies pageant.

“I retired from the phone company in 2004 and I saw Miracle League on HBO Real Sports and thought, why don’t they have that here? So I used my retirement money to bring the Miracle League to El Paso and we’ve been doing it for 16 years now,” said Sandie Olivar, Executive Director for the Miracle League of El Paso.

The Miracle League is a sports organization for children with disabilities. The organization’s age range is from children to adults with an age range of about 3 years old to 78 years old.

The organization plays different sports year round that include baseball, basketball, bowling, kickball and even soccer.

Miracle League members have a special field located at Ponder Park in east El Paso that allows members with mobility issues to play with other participants who do not have mobility issues.

The Miracle League of El Paso is not all about sports. For four years now, the organization has been putting on a pageant for their members called, the Lords and Ladies pageant which allows for participants to get out of their comfort zone to learn new skills that involve public speaking, taking professional photos and even a Talent show.

“The day of the pageant is for anyone who wants to sing or dance,” said Olivar, “We’ve had magic shows, Folklorico, karate, and this year since the pageant will be so close to Halloween we will be having a costume contest.”

The pageant is a way for participants to build their self-esteem and it is also a reminder to all participants that they are just like everybody else.

“That’s the reason I do it because you have to see the look and the sparkle in their eyes and the little laughter that comes out of them,” said Olivar. “That’s what does it for me and why I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it.”

This years pageant is set to take place Saturday, October 29th at Burges High School located at 7800 Edgemere Blvd.

The pageant is open to the public and guests can purchase tickets for the event by contacting Sandie at [email protected] or by calling (915) 779-4770.

The organization will be accepting contestants and sponsors for contestants until Monday, October 10th.