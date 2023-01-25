Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative’s 2023 Visions in Black Exhibit

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the Unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, announces the exhibitions for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative. This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of African descent who live in Florida, is presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, February 2-25. The exhibitions are at: Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, 1226 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (Opening reception is February 2, 5:30-7 pm); Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave W, Bradenton (Opening reception is February 3, 3-6 pm); and the Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Mall, 3501 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (Opening reception is February 4, 2-6 pm). Jurors Alyssia Lazin and Paul Toliver selected the work of 54 artists to exhibit and awarded three first place, three second place, and three third place winners—and two Honorable mentions. Tim Yaeger and Marlon Tobias served on the curatorial submission committee and Mark Ormond, curator, will select which works will hang at each of the three galleries. The First Place winners are: Dandria Carey (Miramar), Destiny Luv (Riverview), and Frederick Woods (St. Petersburg). Second Place winners are Thomas Anderson (Tarpon Springs), Mynah Moody (Gibsonton), and Omar Richardson (Tampa). Third Place winners are: Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks (Wesley Chapel), Donna Richardson (Wimauma), and Phyllis Anne Taylor (Winter Park). Honorable Mentions went to Samantha Balikowa (Sarasota) and Allen Pettigrew (Riverview). First place winners received $700; second place winners received $500; and third place winners received $300. Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder and executive director of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, says that the Judges and curatorial committees representing the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative chose the artwork based on three major criteria that includes technical ability and understanding of the chosen medium; strong overall presentation; and work that encourages, challenges, influences, and communicates with the viewer. “Overall, we were looking for art that told powerful stories in an original and fearless way,” says Redwine. Redwine adds that, as of press time, Judges selected the galleries for the first place winning art: D’Andria Carey’s winning work, “Reunion,” will be exhibited at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County; Destiny Luv’s winning work, “Soft Stones,” will hang at the Manatee Performing Arts Center; and Frederick Woods’ “Birth of a Child,” will be displayed at the Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Mall. Juror Paul Tolliver notes that he and his co-juror Alyssia Lazin were “very pleased with the depth of talent we saw in the submissions.” He adds that the exhibition’s focus on “generational similarities and differences adds a layer of fresh insights and excitement that’s rarely encountered in more traditional exhibitions. There is no question that this multi-venue exhibition is a must-see for not only the serious collector, but for all who enjoy the experience of art.”