Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative celebrates Visions in Black winners

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative last week named the winners of its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative, a juried exhibition celebrating the work of artists of African descent who live in Florida. The works will be presented at three galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Feb. 2-25.

Jurors Alyssia Lazin and Paul Toliver selected the work of 54 artists to exhibit and awarded three first-place, three second-place, and three third-place winners and two honorable mentions.

Dandria Carey (Miramar), Destiny Luv (Riverview), and Frederick Woods (St. Petersburg) were first-place winners. Second place went to Thomas Anderson (Tarpon Springs), Mynah Moody (Gibsonton), and Omar Richardson (Tampa) and third place was shared by Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks (Wesley Chapel), Donna Richardson (Wimauma), and Phyllis Anne Taylor (Winter Park).

First place received $700; second place $500; and third place $300. Honorable Mentions went to Samantha Balikowa (Sarasota) and Allen Pettigrew (Riverview).

Tim Yaeger and Marlon Tobias served on the Submission committee and Mark Ormond, curator, will select which works will hang at the galleries.

The Judges and curatorial committees representing Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative chose the artwork based on technical ability; overall presentation; and work that encourages, challenges, and communicates with the viewer. “We were looking for art that told powerful stories in an original and fearless way,” said Michéle Des Verney Redwine, executive director of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative.

Carey’s winning work, “Reunion,” will be exhibited at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County; Luv’s work, “Soft Stones,” will hang at the Manatee Performing Arts Center; and Woods’ “Birth of a Child” will be displayed at the Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Mall.

“There is no question that this multi-venue exhibition is a must-see for not only the serious collector, but for all who enjoy the experience of art,” Tolliver said.

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative was established in 2018 to promote greater exposure of Black artists and their work through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Visit suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.

Submitted by Su Byron