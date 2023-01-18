Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative celebrates Visions in Black winners

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative last week named the winners of its 2023 Visions in Black initiative, a juried exhibition celebrating the work of artists of African descent who live in Florida. The works will be presented at three galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Feb. 2-25.

Jurors Alyssia Lazin and Paul Toliver selected the work of 54 artists to exhibit and awarded three first-place, three second-place, and three third-place winners and two honorable mentions.

The 2023 Visions in Black exhibition will be presented on Feb. 2-25. Frederick Woods' “Birth of a Child” will be displayed at the Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Mall.

Dandria Carey (Miramar), Destiny Luv (Riverview), and Frederick Woods (St. Petersburg) were first-place winners. Second place went to Thomas Anderson (Tarpon Springs), Mynah Moody (Gibsonton), and Omar Richardson (Tampa) and third place was shared by Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks (Wesley Chapel), Donna Richardson (Wimauma), and Phyllis Anne Taylor (Winter Park).

First place received $700; second place $500; and third place $300. Honorable Mentions went to Samantha Balikowa (Sarasota) and Allen Pettigrew (Riverview).

