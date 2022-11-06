Sun Valley, 4A volleyball runner-up

but every time he says um he wants the Coach to introduce himself, introduce your players and get a quick opening statement about the game. I’ll try with my voice. Well, okay, alright, so Coach Gabby Garcia, this is my center of my whole senior and senior outside hitter Hayley pearce. Uh, just quick opening thoughts about the game before we ask some questions. Um big game, big stage. I’m proud of the girls for making it here. It was definitely um, a huge a compliment accomplishment for Sun Valley. Obviously the other team had one really key big player and unfortunately we struggled and served received, but you know, we still fought hard and, and the girls came to play and I’m proud of them for that. Um, it’s bittersweet right now. I think about the historic season you guys had, but for either of the players with both being seniors, just think back to like when you’re starting your freshman year at Sun Valley that you imagined taking the school or program that kind of, so , so results in the postseason, take them all the way to this stage, this environment. Yeah, I me personally, I just remember when I was a freshman and I like I was like just talking to my dad about this like we played our first game, things that like West Stanley and I remember how nervous I was and like just the difference from playing my freshman year and being so nervous making it here just the school’s program. Like it’s grown tremendously and I’m just proud that we made it here and obviously upset that we didn’t win, but we came here and made history. So, um, for me, I’m gonna be honest and I thought we’d get to this point. Um, I mean we’ve always played, I feel like people always had a really good program, but even on the way up here, it just didn’t feel real, It didn’t feel like a real moment. And I’ve never really, like, I’ve always thought we could get here, but I never honestly expected it. But then this season coming out the first game, I knew we had potential and we were a team that could make it all the way this season coach. What you see, I talk to you after the cox mill win. Would you see your team and just seem like they’re even better games after those tough matches to reach this point. Yeah, I mean definitely tough matches. The one on Tuesday against Huff was a battle. Um, but the girls were just focused. They were, they had the passion to win, they wanted to be here and first time ever Sun Valley makes it past the second round. That’s huge. And I told the girls, you know, enjoy this, experience the arena, Everybody that’s around. I’m just proud. We’ve worked really hard, um, to make it here. So I don’t want to take away from that just because we lost this game because we did make history and, and the team some valley has had the talent. So I’m just proud and Blessed to have the opportunity to Coach them and that they trusted me to have this team when you’re going up against a player like, like horn, you mentioned that they want to, I know it’s, it’s borderline impossible to contain her. But what was kind of the game plan going in against her and what were some of the things that you did that maybe you thought worked a little bit to maybe keep it a little more, more in line with what you want. Honestly, we lost this game on sir receive. She made great plays but I don’t think, I think we lost the game. I don’t know that they earned every single point because we didn’t really do much in response. Um I didn’t move Haley to the right side to try and put a bigger block against her. But I will say our struggle was to receive. Um, and honestly she didn’t even get as many kills as I thought she would probably because we could have passed the first set. You do fall behind there pretty quickly but rally back. I think you got within one or even tied it at some point. What do you like during that run? They had some momentum about the way you guys were playing for me. Like you said it was the momentum, it was the energy we brought like coming back from that. It was just like you could tell that there was, we had passion and we had fire and we were ready to play that first set. Um yeah, I mean we’ve come back from big leads like that and my favorite part is always how excited and how much energy we just bring and carry on the court. So I mean it was upsetting for us not to be able to pull that first set out, but just for us to fight back and that I’m very proud of us for that. I would agree with that and she says like when you’re in those tight, like Moments in the sets, just like being going one back and forth, back and forth. It’s just as important to try to get that like one more point so you know, you can get the lead. Unfortunately we didn’t do that, but just having the momentum and being that close, honestly just playing and like, um but like just in this gym, just everything, I can’t think of the word um surrounding like just everything in there just for being tagged. Like it’s exciting. I just think we have to remember that it’s exciting. We made it to this point, Long day long drive for you guys. Uh same for for your, your family’s, your fans, your fellow students, What does it mean to you guys, the student Athletes to see so much of the community come out to support you guys and it’s crazy because like, like other sports in our school, like we get to places like that and we were talking about, like, obviously football games, like a big thing to go to, but like seeing like that many people that usually go to football games and like having people support volleyball, especially at our school this year, since it’s just a big change this year and just seeing all the support and just everybody there, it’s just, it’s crazy. It’s really fun, I’ll say. I mean it really, it’s I mean it feels like personally like really good because walking down the hallway at school, people wishing us to like look, telling us how good we do. I don’t know, it’s just like, it’s a feeling to know that people support our team and they really want us to good and they’re gonna be here and they’re gonna support us, they’re gonna drive three hours on a bus to get here just to come watch us. So, I mean, it’s just, it’s really meaningful. Your warm up and come out of that tunnel and the lights go down and just kind of look around and see everything going on. What what was that moment like for you guys, y’all standing there waiting to wait to start just taking it all in like the first some of these girls, like, you never know if you’re gonna be playing in a gym, like after college again, like you don’t know if there’s gonna be a chance like for really anybody, even if for the people that we do know that are going places like just being in the gym and taking it all in. It’s just as surreal as we said, because you would think we wouldn’t even be here sometimes in this moment. So for me having me and Haley, we’ve played together since sixth grade. So so going back to that, it’s just like, I guess all the good moments that we’ve had run, like just going through my head, like one in conference or eighth grade year for the first time ever. Like it’s just all the different like historic things we’ve done throughout the years through the programs. Just kind of like flash back to my head and I was like, this is it like leave it all out there. Let’s just play, have a good game Coach for you. What was today, like, you kind of look back on this whole year. I’m taking it in um first time at Sun Valley and I made it here. That’s huge for me. I’m very humbled by this experience. I’m just still taking it in. I walked out and I was like, this is amazing. It was great to see parents, students so many people who came and drove three hours just to watch the game and be here and just, I truly feel special. Yeah, I’d say like I saw something like a quote or something. I’m not totally sure like who was by, but I tried to remember it today and it was just like don’t take anything for granted because literally you don’t like, who knows what could happen to you on the court. Like you could literally be your last time playing. You don’t know. So just like being in their ladies, you got a lot of people that drove a long way to see you and they all want to give you guys a good hug around the neck and had a great year, a lot to be proud of. So you enjoy it with your teammates and fans