Sun Devil Women’s Basketball Announces Briann January Classic

TEMPE, Ariz. – To kick off the month of December, Sun Devil Women’s Basketball will host the Inaugural Briann January Classic from Dec. 2-4 at Desert Financial Arena.

The three-game event honors January, a Sun Devil Hall of Famer who ended her college career at or near the top of several ASU career statistical categories, including assists (first/now second), free-throw percentage (first), steals ( second), free-throws (second), 3-point field goal percentage (fourth), 3-point field goals (fifth/now seventh) and points (seventh/now ninth).

A two-time Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, January earned Honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press and WBCA in 2009. During her four-year career the Sun Devils won 77-percent of their games (104-32 ), including 82-percent of their Pac-10 games (59-13), and qualified for the NCAA Tournament all four years, including two Elite Eight Appearances (2007, ’09).

January was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the sixth overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft. She has also played for the Phoenix Mercury, the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm. January won a WNBA Championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012 and was named to the WNBA All-Star Game in 2014.

January, who was named to the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball All-Century Team in 2015, has been named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive first-team five times and All-Defensive second team twice. In 2017-18, January served as an Assistant Coach for the Sun Devils. In 2021, January became the third Sun Devil Women’s basketball player to have her jersey – No. 20 – honored and hung from the rafters of Desert Financial Arena.

In October, January became the most recent Women’s basketball player to be inducted into the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Briann January Classic will feature three games in three days, starting when the Sun Devils host UMass on Fri., Dec. 2 at 6 pm at Desert Financial Arena. The following day, UMass will face Missouri at 3 pm. The Inaugural Briann January Classic will conclude on Sun., Dec. 4 when the Sun Devils take on Missouri at 12:30 pm

