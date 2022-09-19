Sun Devil Soccer’s Nicole Douglas named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Soccer’s Nicole Douglas earned Pac-12 Women’s soccer Offensive player of the week honors, according to an announcement by the Pac-12 on Monday.

Douglas accounted for four goals in ASU’s wins over Grambling State and Toledo.

For the fourth time in her career, Douglas tied the single-game school record with three goals in ASU’s 5-0 win over Grambling State on Wednesday. With the three goals, Douglas became ASU’s all-time leader in career scoring and game-winning goals. Douglas is now Sun Devil Soccer’s all-time career leader in goals, points and game-winning goals in addition to ASU’s single-season record holder for goals and points, both accomplished last season.

Grateful ???? couldn’t be more thankful for the teammates I have around me ?? https://t.co/hUF2bHnvMp — Nicole Douglas (@Nicoledouglass) September 19, 2022

Douglas, who has 28 goals in ASU’s last 26 games going back to last season, added her ninth goal of the season in ASU’s second-straight 5-0 win, this one over Toledo on Sunday.

A returning All-American, Douglas currently leads the Nation in goals per game (1.5) and points per game (3.17), is fourth in total goals (9) and sixth in total points (19). Douglas has scored all nine of her 2022 goals in ASU’s last five games and has averaged 1.8 gpg during that stretch.

After earning a 4-0-2 mark in non-conference action, the Sun Devils begin Pac-12 play on Friday when they play at Colorado (4 pm MDT/3 pm MST). The game can be seen on Colorado’s live stream.