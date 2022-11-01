Sun Devil Soccer’s Nicole Douglas named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Soccer’s Nicole Douglas earned Pac-12 Women’s soccer Offensive player of the week honors, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

Douglas, Sun Devil Soccer’s all-time leader in career goals (60), points (140) and game-winning goals (18) and its record holder for most goals (19) and points (45) in a single season, added two more school records to her remarkable resume as the senior forward set new single-game standards for most goals (four) and points (nine) in the Sun Devil soccer team’s 5-1 win over Oregon on Thursday night. A few additional notes on Douglas’ record-setting night…

Tied for second-most goals in a single game (4) in the NCAA this season and the most by any Power 5 conference player.

Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player since Stanford’s Catarina Macario scored four against Prairie View A&M (11/15/19).

Most single-game goals for a Pac-12 player in a Conference match since WSU’s Morgan Weaver had four against Colorado (11/3/19).

Nine points are tied for third-most in a single game in the NCAA this season and most of any Power 5 conference player.

Most single-game points since Macario had 13 vs. Prairie View A&M (the Pac-12 single-match record).

Douglas added one more goal in Sunday’s contest vs. Oregon and now has 14 goals this season.

Named a third-team All-American last season, ASU’s first All-American since 2003, Douglas is currently seventh in the Nation in goals per game (0.88), ninth in points per game (1.94) and 18th in shots on goal per game (2.0).

This was Douglas’ fifth career Offensive Player of the Week award and her second this season (Sept. 19, 2022; Aug. 24, 2021; March, 15 2021; Feb. 9, 2021)

The Sun Devils (8-5-3, 4-5-1 Pac-12) host Arizona (8-6-3, 5-4-1) in their regular-season finale on Friday at 7 pm Click here to purchase tickets or contact the Sun Devil ticket office at 480-965-5812.