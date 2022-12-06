Sun Devil Soccer’s Eva van Deursen named to 2022 Academic All-America® Women’s soccer teams

AUSTIN, Texas – Sun Devil Soccer Graduate midfielder Eva van Deursen was one of 34 student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-America® Women’s soccer teams selected by the College Sports Communicators – formerly College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) – according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Van Deursen, who earned her undergraduate degree in Kinesiology with a 3.98 GPA and currently maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA as a Graduate student (Clinical Exercise Physiology), was one of 13 student-athletes named first-team honorees. Van Deursen has been a major contributor in the program’s recent success, which includes a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Two years ago, van Deursen and her teammates almost became the first Sun Devil Squad to advance to the Sweet 16 of NCAAs, losing a hard-fought, 2-1 match to Duke in overtime.

Throughout the 2022 season, van Deursen teamed with fellow Graduate midfielder Alexia Delgado to help give the Sun Devils one of the top midfields in the country. By the season’s eighth game, van Deursen had established a new single-season career high in goals. She would go on to finish the 2022 season with 19 points coming via seven goals and five assists.

In ASU’s Pac-12 opener at Colorado (Sept. 23), van Deursen accounted for a single-game, career-best two goals, including the game-winner with three seconds remaining in ASU’s dramatic 3-2 win. In ASU’s ensuing game against Cal, van Deursen scored the game-winning goal for the second consecutive week in the Sun Devils’ 2-1 win to earn ASU its first 2-0 start in Pac-12 play since 2007.

Van Deursen, who in 2021 set the school’s single-season record for assists (10), concluded her Sun Devil career tied with Sun Devil Hall of Famer Stacey Tullock for most career assists (25).

Van Deursen becomes the ninth Sun Devil soccer player to earn a combined 10 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® Awards and the first since Madison Stark in 2017. Van Deursen is the fourth Sun Devil Soccer student-athlete to be recognized as a first- team recipient joining Kyleyn Felts (2006), Holly Azevedo (2003) and Amy LePeilbet (2002).

Entering the 2022-23 academic year, Sun Devil Athletics had the second-most all-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® Awards in the Pac-12.

Sun Devil Soccer’s All-Time College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans

2022

Eva van Deursen soccer (1st team)

2017

Madison Stark, soccer (3rd team)

2013

Jasmine Roth, soccer (2nd team)

Kaitlyn Pavlovich, soccer (3rd team)

2009

Liz Harkin, soccer (3rd team)

2006

Kyleyn Felts, soccer (1st team)

2005

Kim Bingham, soccer (3rd team)

2003

Holly Azevedo, soccer (1st team)

2002

Amy LePeilbet, soccer (1st team)

2001

Amy LePeilbet, soccer (3rd team)