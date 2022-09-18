Sun Devil Soccer closes non-conference play vs. Toledo on Sunday

Sun Devil Soccer (3-0-2) vs. Toledo (1-3-2): Sunday at 7 pm MSTSun Devil Soccer Stadium • Tempe, Ariz.Pac-12 InsiderClick hereClick here

The Sun Devil soccer team (3-0-2) closes out non-conference play on Sunday (7 pm MST) when it hosts Toledo (1-3-2) at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in the first meeting between the two schools. After not playing a game for 13 days due to Covid-19 protocols, the Sun Devils remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Grambling State on Wednesday.

The fact the Sun Devils are unbeaten is a testament to the team’s focus despite the obstacles it has overcome to play the games it has thus far.

Both of ASU’s opening weekend contests were affected by weather. ASU’s opening game, 1-1 tie vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament participant South Dakota State, started on the night of Aug. 18 (played 48 minutes before the game was halted by lightning) and finished on the morning of Aug. 19. Keri Matthews’ first career goal tied the game at 1-1 on Friday after SDSU took the lead during Thursday’s evening session. ASU’s next scheduled contest vs. Hawai’i (Aug. 21) did not even start as the contest was delayed by Lightning just as the teams were getting to warm up. The game was eventually cancelled.

The Sun Devils were able to start and finish their first road contest, a 2-1 win at Boise State (Aug. 25), without any unusual stoppages. However, weather issues once again came into play – a 50-minute Lightning delay before the start of the second half – in ASU’s ensuing contest, a 1-1 tie at Denver (Aug. 28).

ASU returned home and scored its most goals since the 2021 season opener in a 6-2 win over UAB (Sept. 1). The Sun Devils then went 13 days without playing a game after their contests vs. Georgia Southern (Sept. 4) and current No. 9/unbeaten Pepperdine (Sept. 8) were canceled (Covid-19 protocols).

