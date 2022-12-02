Sun Devil Men’s Basketball Tickets on Sale

Arizona State has started the season strong, boasting a 7-1 record thanks to wins over No. 20 Michigan, VCU, and most recently on the road Colorado. Head Coach Bobby Hurley ‘s team is a perfect 4-0 at home, outscoring teams by an average of 18.0 points per game. Standouts DJ Horne , Frankie Collins , Desmond Cambridge Jr. , Devan Cambridge and Warren Washington have ASU off to it’s best start since the 2018-19 season, a team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament

Want to see one of the nation's best defensive teams in action? Have an itch to watch some high-flying dunks? How about a team building momentum?

Several marquee opponents make their way to Tempe as Arizona State and fans are guaranteed to be treated to some entertaining action. Support the Sun Devils in their pursuit of another NCAA Tournament berth. You don’t have to wait long, as Coach Hurley’s team hosts Stanford on Sunday, Dec. 4 for Indigenous Recognition night. Purchase tickets for that game here.

The Maroon & Gold welcome also ranked foes No. 4 Arizona on Dec. 31 and No. 21 UCLA is Jan. 19 for a pair of highly-anticipated matchups. In addition, NCAA Tournament contenders Washington State (Jan. 5), USC (Jan. 21), and Oregon (Feb. 4) will play in Desert Financial Arena. Make sure you are there to celebrate our Seniors in their final two home games against Colorado (Feb. 16) and Utah (Feb. 18).

Six-Game mini plans are still available, starting at only $90.

