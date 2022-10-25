Sun Devil Men’s Basketball Ready for Pac-12 Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Head Coach Bobby Hurley will be joined by guards DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge Jr. in representing Sun Devil Men’s Basketball at the 2022 Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday.

The annual event is being held at the Pac-12 Networks Studios in San Francisco, where local and national media members will be offered access to the faces of each respective program. Coach Hurley gets ready to attend his seventh Pac-12 Media Day, while Horne and Cambridge Jr. will get their first taste of the festivities. The Maroon and Gold will also find out where they were slotted in the Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll. This comes on the heels of the Pac-12 All-Conference selections, in which the media selected Marcus Bagley and DJ Horne to the Preseason Second Team.

Arizona State’s trio will make live appearances on television, social media, and radio throughout the day, with plenty of attention getting paid to the Talented Sun Devils. Plan to start your day by tuning-in to watch DJ Horne’s interview on ESPNU at 9:30 AM MST, as the network will offer comprehensive coverage of Pac-12 Media Day. Sirius XM Pac-12 Radio will also be present, interviewing Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne at 10:40 AM MST, followed shortly after by Bobby Hurley at 10:50 AM MST.

Later in the day, Cambridge Jr. and Horne will reunite with Coach Hurley for the official Media Day Press Conference held on the main stage. This will be aired live on Pac-12 Insider, which is available via the Pac-12 Network social media channels (@Pac12Network). It all leads up to the main event of the day, which is the Media Day Show on the Pac-12 Network. Make sure you are watching when Coach Hurley, Cambridge Jr, and Horne join the show at 2:30 PM MST.

Forward Marcus Bagley was scheduled to appear tomorrow, but is feeling under the weather and will stay in Tempe.

The 2022-23 hoops season will feature the most comprehensive coverage ever on Pac-12 Networks and it all begins with the coverage of Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. A 146 men’s basketball games will air on Pac-12 Network this season, as well as in-depth studio programming surrounding all men’s league contests beginning in December. Both seasons will again culminate with broad coverage of the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournaments, presented by New York Life, from Las Vegas from March 8-11.

MORE ON DJ HORNE & DESMOND CAMBRIDGE JR.

DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge Jr. are expected to form a potent backcourt combination this season. The duo combined to average 28.7 points per game, the fourth-most of any returning duo in the Pac-12. Horne is the league’s fifth-leading returning scorer among players who played in the league last year, while Cambridge is coming off earning the Mountain West All-Conference distinction. Both guards were extremely effective from beyond the three-point arc, combining to make 160 three-point field goals in 2021-22. The spacing they provide figures to open up the inside for the much improved Sun Devil front line and allow even more opportunities for penetration.

