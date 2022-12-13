Sun Devil Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes – vs. Creighton

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bobby Hurley

Opening Statement:

I’m proud of my guys and how we battled through that game, lost the lead and they were surging but we had a response. When Desmond had some foul issues, it’s rare to see a guy with 19 points in 18 minutes. Great work in the time he was able to be out there. Devan was great as well with his Offensive rebounding and rebounding overall. It was kind of clutch for us down the stretch. Our bench was good too. We outscored Creighton pretty well in that category, I thought that was key. We have to learn to play without fouling and giving away free points. They’re a very good team. Obviously, not having the big fella helped us and they’re going to have a great year once he gets healthy and back in the mix.

On being tough…

We have good chemistry. These guys play for each other and come up in big moments. I can’t even say how many big shots Desmond hit in this game and Austin Nunez, the freshman is on a big stage again, delivering big shots. Our defense has been better, to give up 71 is a lot but you have to give Creighton credit because they have so many ways that they can hurt you; guys who can shoot the basketball and they are very unique.

On the quality of competition they have played…

Coach McDermott is one of the most respected and outstanding coaches in our game. We’ve been able to have some games with them and I like to challenge my team. We want to try and play the very best. We know that when we play Creighton, its going to be very close and they have been. You learn a lot about your team when you play a team like Creighton.

On his confidence in the team since preseason…

Throughout the summer I saw it [potential]. Our practices are so competitive, we played 10 guys tonight and they all contributed. That’s what our practices have been like, top to bottom I saw that we, as a coaching staff, hit a bullseye in the transfer portal with the guys that we brought in. Warren Washington around the basket, Frankie Collins as a point guard and these two guys to my right [Cambridge brothers] have been fantastic. Then you add these guys to what we already have and some exciting freshmen, we felt pretty good about where we are going to be.

On what the win does for the program…

Well this is eight in a row for us and we lost at the buzzer in overtime in our only defeat. We played lights out in New York against Michigan in another high profile game. We viewed this game in a very similar way. It felt like an NCAA tournament game, it wasn’t always the cleanest game in the world but it had the feeling of two really good teams going at each other. It’ll prepare us for our league play and give us confidence moving forward.

Arizona State Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr.

On his contribution…

I was on the bench a lot of the game with foul trouble so I was just sitting on the bench watching. When you watch games like that, you’re just on the edge of your seat and fired up. That’s just a high octane game. When I came in, I’m here to score the ball and we needed some points so I was aggressive. My teammates believe in me and trust me.

On the game having a lot of fouls…

I just want to say how proud I am of us. No discredit to the rest. In games like that, you can get frustrated and we stayed cool. We showed that we can be a really poised team. So when we play big games, we can’t get frustrated.

Arizona State Guard Devan Cambridge…

On the game having a lot of fouls…

Coach always tells us to play without fouling. It’s communication and stuff like that. There’s not much you can do and we figured it out.