Sun Devil Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes – Colorado

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley

On message coming into second half…

“I thought they were a little more active than we were, a little Quicker than we were, and a little more aggressive and impose their will on the game. We just knew we had to amp up our pressure and I think that was the difference. We were very active on defense. Desmond [Cambridge Jr.] got us started in the second half, they hit a couple shots and then we started gaining some confidence. We talked about just Chipping away at it under each four-minute segment, just trying to close the gap a little more and a little more and say in the fight.”

On what went wrong for ASU in the first half…

“It’s what we’ve hung our hat on defensively. We weren’t ourselves in the first half and they had too many open looks. They got some back cuts and they were also Quicker to the ball and on 50/50 balls. We talked about all those things in a very positive way. We didn’t panic. I think we’re not front runners. We have confidence that it’s a 40-minute game and we just stayed the course.”

On coaching the last possession…

“Sometimes you think about calling a timeout in that situation, but it appeared that we had an advantage and when the pass ahead to DJ [Horne], it shows the Evolution of a guy like that because he could score yet he drove at the baseline and found his teammate and the rest is history. Big time shot to Desmond [Cambridge Jr.] so glad we could do this without Frankie [Collins]. They wanted to be with us. Obviously couldn’t because of illness, we’re just excited about the potential to group.”

On Devan Cambridge Jr…

“He’s a very underrated guy, the storyline will be, Desmond [Cambridge Jr.] hitting the big shot and then he made a bunch of big ones in the second half. But I think Desmond [Cambridge Jr.] was very consistent throughout that game and just brings a lot of intangibles and toughness to our team.”

On his message heading into Sunday against Stanford…

We talked about trying to set the tone and get off to a good start in league play. We had a couple of signature wins in non-conference already. Very few people could win on this court with this crowd and altitude and the team that Coach Boyle has is going to win a lot of games. We feel very grateful that we won this game and we’ll get back and get the guys grounded and prepare for Sunday.”