Sun Devil Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes – at SMU

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bobby Hurley

On what comeback on the road says about their character…

“The more games we win, the bigger the target gets on us. So when we come to places like this, teams are prepared and ready to play. We didn’t get stops early in the game and they were hitting their threes. The last four minutes of the first half were Pivotal for us. We got a lot of stops and I thought in the second half, our defense was outstanding.”

On second half effort…

“Our defense was excellent and offensively, we were moving the basketball well; 18 assists on 27 made field goals, so you like to see the sharing of the basketball. The points in the paint, we were attacking off the dribble and were also solid play around the basket. I thought this was probably Alonzo Gaffney’s best game of the season, just his efficiency, how he guarded and made a big three in the second half. He had a really good game.”

On DJ Horne’s impact…

“Early in the game, before we got our feet under us, he hit some really big shots and was really solid throughout the whole game. That’s what he does, he’s a guy that we can count on for points in big games.”

On defensive adjustments after hot SMU start…

“We emphasized more intensity on three-point shooters and just getting a hand up, making it difficult. They played really hard early in the game and sometimes it can take its toll on shooters as the game progresses.”

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Guard DJ Horne

On what he was seeing offensively early in the game…

“I just tried to let the game flow to me. I came into the game into a slump. As a shooter, you don;’t want to just start throwing them up and getting in your head. I just tried to let the game come to me and it seemed like shots were coming my way. My teammates were finding me in a position to score and after I saw that first one go in, I knew I had to be aggressive.”

There are defensive adjustments in the second half…

“We locked in more on the overall gameplan. We ran shooters off the line. They got off to a hot start shooting-wise so we put an emphasis and running them off the line and that’s what ultimately kick-started our defense because they stopped making shots after that.”

On depth…

“We’ve been saying it since the start, we’re a deep team. On nights like tonight, when offensively things might be going a little slow, we need guys to come off the bench ready to play and Tonight showed we can do that.”