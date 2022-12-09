Sun Devil Football Tasks Bryan Carrington to Lead Corners

Kenny Dillingham

Sun Devil Football head Coachwelcomed a dynamic recruiter and up-and-coming coaching talent with the addition of Bryan Carrington as the program’s next cornerbacks coach.

Carrington spent this last season as an Offensive Analyst and recruiting Coordinator at TCU, which qualified for the College Football Playoff. In his role as recruiting coordinator, the Horned Frogs currently have the nation’s No. 18 recruiting class for 2023 according to 247Sports and third-best in the Big 12 behind only soon-to-be-SEC Oklahoma and Texas.

“Bryan Carrington is someone that already has resounding success in his ability to identify and attract quality talent across the nation,” Dillingham said. “His name carries weight in the recruiting circles and he has experience at some of the elite programs. We are excited to welcome him to Tempe.”

No stranger to the blueblood programs, Carrington has also spent time in his young career in prominent roles at USC, Texas and Houston.

Carrington joined the Horned Frogs after serving as a running back quality control analyst at USC in 2021. He helped mentor Keaontay Ingram into being the Trojans’ leading rusher with 911 yards while earning All-Pac 12 honors. Pro Football Focus ranked Ingram fourth nationally in run grade at 91.4 and 16th in the country in Offensive grade at 87.1.

While in Los Angeles, Carrington was a 2021 participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the LA Rams.

Carrington has established himself as one of the elite Recruiters in the FBS in his young career. Since 2016, Carrington has signed 11 five-star recruits. Included in that total are Texas running back Bijan Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 Recruit at his position in the Class of 2020, and Class of 2019 Maxwell Award Winner Bru McCoy. Additionally, Carrington signed 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Smith.

While at Texas (2017-20), Carrington was twice recognized by 247Sports in its College Football’s Rising Stars 30-Under-30. In 2018 and 2019, as the Longhorns’ director of recruiting, he helped produce back-to-back Top-3 recruiting classes in the nation. In 2018, Carrington Assisted Texas in signing 11 of the top-15 ranked players in the state. The 2018 class included 19 members in the ESPN 300, tying for second-most in a season by any program. That UT class was also the first on record by ESPN to sign six defensive backs in the Top 150.

As a recruiting assistant for Houston from 2015-16, Carrington was instrumental in the Cougars signing ESPN’s No. 30-ranked class in 2016. It was the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 program. In eventual NFL first-round draft pick Ed Oliver, UH became the first G5 program to sign a five-star prospect. The Cougars were also the first G5 program to sign three players in the ESPN 300.

A Houston native, Carrington earned his bachelor’s degree in sport and fitness administration/management from Houston in 2016. Before arriving at UH, he received an associate’s degree in art/art studies at Houston Community College in 2014 and played football at St. Pius X High in Houston.