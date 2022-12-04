Sun Belt Volleyball Q&A: Troy Volleyball’s Amara Anderson

TROY, Ala. – Troy’s fifth-year senior setter Amara Anderson has been key to the impressive rise of the Trojans’ volleyball program over the past half-decade.

Anderson, who leads her team into the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament this weekend, is Troy’s all-time career leader in assists with 5,766 and ranks second all-time in Sun Belt Conference history in that category.

Prior to head Coach Josh Lauer’s arrival in 2017, the Troy program had experienced just two seasons with winning records in the previous 12 years. Since that time, Troy has posted four consecutive winning seasons, has become a mainstay in the top portion of the conference standings and has made NIVC Appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Anderson was one of Lauer’s first recruits – part of an eight-member class that signed in November 2017. Her impact on the program since that time has been immeasurable.

As Troy prepares to host UT Martin on Thursday in the NIVC First Round, Anderson provided her insight in this Sun Belt Q&A.

—

Q: Going into this week’s NIVC, does your team talk about winning the whole tournament or are you really just focused on one match at a time?

Amara Anderson: “We do focus on one match at a time. Right now, we’re focused on Thursday’s match with UT Martin. But we know in the back of our minds that we’re good enough to win the whole tournament. That’s been our discussion – Let’s stay focused and take it seriously because we can really win this thing.”

Q: You’re Troy’s all-time career assists leader and second all-time in Sun Belt Conference history in career assists. What do those milestones mean to you?

Amara Anderson: “It’s awesome. I never thought that I would accomplish anything like this. I really have to thank my teammates. Nothing would have been possible if not for their trust in me and my coaches’ trust in me the past few years. Being a part of a team with a strong culture made that possible. It’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Q: How did you get started playing volleyball?

Amara Anderson: “My older sister [Alexa] actually started playing club volleyball when she was about 13. And I wasn’t interested in volleyball at all; I was interested in basketball. I went to a few of her tournaments and I knew I wanted to play volleyball so I tried out the next year.”

Q: Why did you decide to attend and play volleyball at Troy?

Amara Anderson: “Josh [Lauer] reached out to me my junior year. I just fell in love with the coaches and the school. I knew pretty instantly that I wanted to come here. Whenever I talk about my experience at Troy, I always mention that there’s no other place I would have rather been. My coaches and my teammates have made it all worth it.”

Q: What have you learned from your head coach, Josh Lauer?

Amara Anderson: “Josh has taught me a lot about leadership that I didn’t know was even possible. He has just taught me how to be the best person and player that I could be. He’s truly been great and it will help me in my future career and in anything I do, really.”

Q: What are your career plans after volleyball?

Amara Anderson: “I’m interested in going into sales and marketing in the Hospitality industry, preferably at a hotel or a resort. My family has always loved to travel and I really like the hospital and tourism industry. I have always wanted to work with and communicate with people. That industry really emphasizes a connection with customers.”

Q: How have you seen yourself grow during your career at Troy?

Amara Anderson: “I’ve definitely matured a lot over my time at Troy. I’ve learned how to manage my teammates better and learn what everybody around me needs to become a better leader for my team. It’s not a one-player sport – you need every single player on the team. I’ve learned how to better respond to those around me and that will help me in whatever I do.”

Q: What do you hope your Legacy will be once you’ve completed your playing career at Troy?

Amara Anderson: “If you work hard and really put your mind to achieving great things and helping those around you, you can do that. I hope people remember me for my work-ethic and competitiveness and continue to build off that and have success once I’m gone.”

