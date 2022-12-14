Sun Belt Volleyball Players Earn AVCA All-Region Recognition

Full AVCA Press Release

NEW ORLEANS – Two Texas State volleyball players earned All-Region Recognition from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and two James Madison volleyball players were named All-Region Honorable Mention, the Lexington, Ky.-based organization announced Tuesday.

Texas State fifth-year setter Emily DeWalt and fifth-year outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald were named AVCA All-Southwest Region, while James Madison’s senior middle blocker Sophie Davis and junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman garnered Honorable Mention honors in the Southeast Region. All four were First-Team All-Sun Belt selections this season.

DeWalt concluded her Texas State career as the Sun Belt’s all-time leader in career assists with 6,191. She is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a five-time Sun Belt Setter of the Year. Fitzgerald, a two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, finished her career as the school’s all-time career kills leader.

Davis was the 2022 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Performer of the 2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship. She leads the Sun Belt Ranks in the top-25 nationally in both blocks per set (1.38) and hitting percentage (.407). Veldman Ranks in the top-50 in the Nation in Kills per set (4.07).

Fourteen student-athletes from each of the 10 AVCA regions earned All-Region Team honors. In total, 211 student-athletes were honored, representing 108 different institutions.

From the All-Region selections, the All-American Teams will be determined and announced next week during the AVCA Convention in Omaha.

