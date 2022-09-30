Sun Belt to Host Men’s & Women’s Basketball Media Days in New Orleans

MEDIA CREDENTIAL REQUESTS

NEW ORLEANS

— The 2022-23 Sun Belt basketball season will officially tip off with Sun Belt Basketball Media Days on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The new-look Sun Belt Conference—including new members James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss—will gather in-person in New Orleans.

The event—the first in-person media days for Sun Belt basketball since the 2012-13 season—will also be broadcast Nationwide on ESPN+.

“We are excited to take the next step forward for Sun Belt basketball by welcoming our 14 men’s and women’s programs to New Orleans for Sun Belt Basketball Media Days ahead of the 2022-23 season,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This in-person event will serve as the tip off to our season and will usher in a bright future for the Sun Belt on the hardwood.”

The Sun Belt’s 14 women’s basketball programs will participate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the Sun Belt’s 14 men’s basketball teams to appear on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The head coach and one student-athlete will represent each basketball program, with the full list of media days attendees and the full schedule to be announced at a later date.

The in-person event will allow the Sun Belt Conference to bookend the 2022-23 season, which will conclude with the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Feb. 28-March 6, 2023.

The Sun Belt is coming off a 2021-22 season in which it sent six men’s basketball teams and two Women’s basketball programs to the postseason, headlined by Coastal Carolina men’s basketball’s runner-up finish in The Basketball Classic, formerly the CIT.