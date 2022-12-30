Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Lands Six on College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams

NEW ORLEANS – Six Sun Belt men’s soccer student-athletes have earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Teams, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Kentucky’s Luis Grassow and Ben Damge represent the Sun Belt on the First Team, while West Virginia’s Aaron Denk Gracia and Dyon Dromers and Georgia State’s Simon Carlson and Tristan Jumeau earned Second Team recognition.

Cumulatively, the Division I team boasted a 3.88 average GPA with the first team checking in at 3.91.

Luis Grassow, the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Defender of the Year, lands on the First Team after a standout senior season where he helped lead Kentucky to the Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference Championships. The Sociology major boasted a 3.87 GPA in the Classroom while leading his Squad on the backline to an impressive 15-1-5 record and 5-0-3 mark in Sun Belt play. The senior, who started all 21 matches in 2022, saw 1,757 minutes of action and helped the defense to a tied for conference best 0.75 goals-against average.

Kentucky’s Ben Damge joins his teammate on the First Team with a 3.95 GPA as a finance and accounting major. A forward from Mason, Ohio, Damge saw action in 19 matches and made three starts, totaling 15 points on the year (6g, 3a). His three game-winning goals, including the decision-making goal against South Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, also tied for the team lead.

West Virginia’s Aaron Denk Gracia earns his second-straight Academic All-America Honor with his 2022 Second Team nod. Finishing his undergraduate degree in business, Gracia boasted a 3.97 GPA before starting his Master of Business Administration as a fifth-year student-athlete, where he currently sports a GPA of 3.66. The Mannheim, Germany, native, was a fixture on the Mountaineer backline this season, starting all 18 contests and holding opponents to just eight goals in conference play.

Mountaineer’s Dyon Dromers lands on the Second Team after finishing with a 3.94 GPA in his pursuit of his bachelor’s degree in sport management, which he earned in May 2022. Currently, he is in his first semester of his sport management Master’s program. Dromers has 10 goals and 21 total points for WVU from 2020-22. He has started in 31 of 37 career contests in the Gold and Blue and has played in 2,624 career minutes.

Georgia State’s Simon Carlson takes home Second Team recognition with a 3.65 GPA as a business economics major. The Sun Belt First-Team All-Conference selection paced his Squad with 18 points on the year (7g, 4a), 14 of which came in conference action. His 1.75 points per game also paced the conference in Sun Belt play.

Tristan Jumeau from Georgia State joins his teammate on the Second Team after a standout season on the pitch and in the classroom. Earning his undergraduate degree in geosciences, Jumeau boasts a perfect 4.00 GPA as a Master of Communications student. The midfielder from Lancashire, England, saw action in all 19 contests and made 17 starts in 2022. Jumeau finished the season with six points (2g, 2a) and recorded one game-winner on the year.

