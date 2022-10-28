Sun Belt Men’s Basketball in Preseason Publications

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball season is just around the corner. The league officially tipped off the season last week as it hosted Sun Belt Basketball Media Days at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Last Monday, the Sun Belt announced its Preseason Coaches Poll, Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason All-Conference Team. The 14 head coaches of the Sun Belt picked Louisiana to win the league title and the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Jordan Brown to be the Preseason Player of the Year.

“We’ve got four starters back,” Louisiana head Coach Bob Marlin said at Sun Belt Basketball Media Days. “It makes a huge difference having a guy that you know can go out and compete with anybody that we line up against. Jordan’s a gifted scorer, he’s really worked on his defense, he’s worked on his explosion. I think he’s primed to have a great year.”

Several national publications have offered their predictions and analysis of Sun Belt men’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 campaign. A summary of that coverage is below.

Lindy’s 2022-23 College Basketball Magazine

Lindy’s Sports 2022-23 College Basketball Magazine offered a preseason prediction, two all-conference team predictions and several honors for Sun Belt men’s basketball players.

Lindy’s selected Texas State as his preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt saying, “The names may change at Texas State, but the blueprint remains the same. A slow-paced, efficient offense and stingy defense should keep the Bobcats in the Sun Belt hunt once again.”

Lindy’s selected Texas State’s Mason Harrell as its Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year, and he was named to the magazine’s Top-150 Players in College Basketball. About Harrell, Lindy’s said, “Kid can shoot, Career numbers 46% (FG), 40% (3s) and 82% (FTs).”

Lindy’s Sun Belt Conference Preseason Predictions

1. Texas State

2. Louisiana

3. James Madison

4. Marshall

5. Coastal Carolina

6. App State

7. Old Dominion

8. South Alabama

9. Georgia State

10. Arkansas State

11. Troy

12. Georgia Southern

13. Southern Miss

14. ULM

Lindy’s Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-First Team

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Vado Morse, James Madison

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Lindy’s Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Second Team

Takal Molson, James Madison

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State

Jamaine Mann, Georgia State

Kobe Julien, Louisiana

Ben Stanley, Old Dominion

Lindy’s Sun Belt Conference Preseason Honors

Player of the Year: Mason Harrell, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year: Felipe Haase, Southern Miss

Best Shooter: Diante Smith, South Alabama

Best Rebounder: Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Best Playmaker: Mason Harrell, Texas State

Best Defender: Donovan Gregory, App State

Most Versatile: Kobe Julien, Louisiana

Best NBA Prospect: Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Blue Ribbon 2022-23 College Basketball Yearbook

Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon 2022-23 College Basketball Yearbook also provided preseason predictions, a preseason all-conference team, as well as a Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Blue Ribbon tabbed Louisiana as its preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference. Blue Ribbon said, “Louisiana beat UT Arlington, Texas State and Troy to reach the Championship game against Georgia State. The run ended there, but the Ragin’ Cajuns built some momentum and confidence that head coach Bob Marlin thinks will carry over into the season. Several key players return. If the Ragin’ Cajuns catch some breaks and avoid the injury problems that have plagued them the last two seasons, they might just win the thing.”

Blue Ribbon named Louisiana’s Jordan Brown as its Preseason Player of the Year. About Brown, Blue Ribbon said, “Brown is a bucket-maker who became more dangerous last season when, for the first time in his career, he started cranking up the 3-ball.”

Blue Ribbon Sun Belt Conference Preseason Predictions

1. Louisiana

2. South Alabama

3. James Madison

4. Texas State

5. App State

6. Marshall

7. Troy

8. Georgia Southern

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Georgia State

11. Old Dominion

12. ULM

13. Arkansas State

14. Southern Miss

Blue Ribbon Sun Belt Conference Preseason Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina

Vado Morse, James Madison

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Blue Ribbon Sun Belt Conference Preseason Honors

Player of the Year: Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year: Kevin Samuel, South Alabama

CBSSports.com 2022-23 Preview

CBSSports.com’s Matt Norlander provided his predictions for every conference champion for the upcoming season.

Norlander Predicted that Marshall would win the Sun Belt Conference in 2022-23.

ESPN.com’s 2022-23 Conference Player of the Year Battles

ESPN.com’s Myron Medcalf offered his predictions on the Player of the Year race in each of the 32 NCAA Division I conferences.

Medcalf selected Louisiana’s Jordan Brown as his Preseason Player of the Year pick and noted James Madison’s Vado Morse would be Brown’s top competition for that honor.

—

The first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season is set for Monday, November 7.

Sun Belt Conference play begins on Thursday, December 29. Teams will play 18-game regular-season conference schedules with games being played primarily on Thursdays and Saturdays. The final day of the conference regular season will be Friday, February 24.

The season will culminate with the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6. All games will air on ESPN+ with the title Tilt broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

