Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Action Begins Thursday

TIPPING OFF: Sun Belt Conference Women’s basketball play gets underway on Thursday with each of the 14 league teams in action.

Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Games – Thursday, December 29

PRESEASON PROWESS: Troy was selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s basketball title in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches. The Trojans, having secured three of the last six tournament championships (2016, 2017, 2021), garnered 12 first-place votes. Old Dominion, coming off a 24-10 season in 2021-22, was picked to finish second in the conference, earning one first-place vote. Troy senior forward Felmas Koranga was selected as the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.

DUKING IT OUT: James Madison (10-2), coming off back-to-back wins to claim the Hawk Classic title, sits atop the Sun Belt in the NET rankings at No. 81. The Dukes, who are on a seven game win streak, remain undefeated on the road this season and are led by two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week Kiki Jefferson, who is averaging 18.3 points per game.

IN THE POLLS: Two Sun Belt teams rank in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 – No. 12 James Madison and No. 23 Old Dominion.

FRESH FACES: The Sun Belt welcomes four new teams to the league this season as James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss are now members of the 14-team SBC. As an Inaugural team in the Sun Belt’s first Women’s basketball season in 1983, Old Dominion went on to claim the tournament crown for three-straight seasons (1983, 1984, 1985) as well as in 1987 and 1990. In that span, Old Dominion made eight trips to the NCAA tournament, including a national championship run in 1985.

DOMONIQUE DOMINATING: Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis paces the Sun Belt with her 20.8 points per game this season. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week has scored in double figures in each of the Lady Eagles’ 11 contests in 2023, including a pair of 30-point outings against William Carey (36) and Nicholls (34).

DOUBLE-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Twenty-five Sun Belt Women’s basketball players registered a double-double in non-conference action. Georgia Southern’s Terren Ward and Troy’s Tai’Sheka Porchia lead the conference with four apiece, while Aja Blount (CCU), Zay Dyer (GSU), Ja’Mia Hollings (Troy), Deasia Merrill (GSU), and Amari Young (ODU) follow closely behind with a trio each.

SPREADING THE WEALTH: Troy (5-6) paces the conference with four players averaging double figures through non-conference play: Nia Daniel (13.0 ppg), Makayia Hallmon (12.7 ppg), Tai’Sheka Porchia (12.4 ppg), Ja’Mia Hollings ( 12.3 ppg). The Trojans also rank first in the Sun Belt with 54.1 rebounds per game, a mark that also ranks first nationally.