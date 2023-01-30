Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Programs To Participate in Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week

Print your own sign to show who you fight for

NEW ORLEANS ¬– A number of Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball programs will be participating in Suits and Sneakers Week, the signature initiative of the American Cancer Society and the NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer Program. The week-long event runs through January 29.

The Nationwide campaign serves to unite coaches across all levels of basketball to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer and promote the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer.

Funds raised during Suits and Sneakers Week will support the American Cancer Society’s screening initiatives that encourage people to schedule regular cancer screening tests. Basketball programs participating in Suits and Sneakers Week will also deliver important messaging about the life-saving significance of regular cancer screening.

The Sun Belt Conference programs participating in the initiative include:

App State

Jan. 26 vs. Georgia State

Coastal Carolina

Jan. 26 at James Madison

Jan. 28 vs. Old Dominion

Georgia Southern

Jan. 26 at Texas State

Jan. 28 at Louisiana

Georgia State

Jan. 26 at App State

James Madison

Jan. 26 vs. Coastal Carolina

Louisiana

Jan. 26 vs. Troy

Jan. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

Old Dominion

Jan. 28 at Coastal Carolina

South Alabama

Jan. 26 vs. Old Dominion

Southern Miss

Jan. 26 vs. Arkansas State

Jan. 28 vs. Texas State

Texas State

Jan. 26 vs. Georgia Southern

Troy

Jan. 19 vs. ULM

About Coaches vs. Cancer

Coaches vs. Cancer is a Nationwide Collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the NABC. The program, started by longtime Missouri men’s basketball head Coach Norm Stewart, empowers basketball and other Athletic coaches to save lives from cancer by leveraging their community leadership to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. The program was founded in 1993.

About the Sun Belt Conference

The Sun Belt Conference was founded in 1976 and began sponsoring football in 2001. The Sun Belt will now sponsor 19 NCAA Division I sports annually. The Sun Belt is comprised of 14 member institutions: App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy.

