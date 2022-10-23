Sun Belt Basketball Media Day

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022-23 Georgia State men’s basketball season is one step closer as all 14 conference schools gathered at the Caesars Superdome for Sun Belt Conference Basketball Media Day, with head Coach Jonas Hayes and sophomore guard Evan Johnson representing the Defending Champion Panthers.

“There’s a first time for everything, and I’m so excited to be part of the Sun Belt Conference. The energy that this conference is creating, led by our commissioner, is palpable,” Hayes said as he enters his first season at the helm of the Panther program.

The season opener is less than three weeks away as Georgia State tips off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Coastal Georgia at 8 pm at the new GSU Convocation Center.

While many things are new about Georgia State basketball in 2022-23 — new head coach, new Homecourt at the 7,500-seat GSU Convocation Center, and plenty of new faces on the court — but the new man at the top says one thing will remain the same.

“The foundation of this program has been laid, and going back to Lefty Driesell, Ron Hunter and Rob Lanier the foundation is very solid,” Hayes said. “Even though the foundation is the same, I want to make it clear that my house coming up out of that foundation is going to look just a little bit different.

“But I do want to pay homage to the coaches before me because they have created a situation where expectation is the standard and that will not change.”

Johnson, the third-year guard from Durham, NC, was a top reserve on last year’s Sun Belt Championship team, averaging 5.3 points per game as he helped the Panthers win 10 straight games in February and March to earn their fourth NCAA Tournament berth since 2015.

“Coach Hayes has been great,” Johnson said. “The energy and positivity he brings every day is amazing, and he brought in great coaching staff. I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”



His Coach has been impressed with the leadership role he is taking on.

“ Evan Johnson has been the one I’ve seen who has taken control,” Hayes said. “He loves Georgia State, he loves being part of this team. When you’re building a team, you want to find guys who love the competition and the camaraderie, and I think Evan epitomizes that.”

The Panthers were picked fifth in the preseason coaches poll, behind Louisiana, Texas State, South Alabama and James Madison, but Hayes didn’t want to hear about that.

“The only poll that I’m concerned about is where we are at the end of the year,” Hayes said. “I tell our guys this all the time: the standard is the standard. Regardless of what our roster looks like and the productivity that we graduated, the standard is the standard and we will always try to compete and win every single game we play. “

Georgia State must replace its top six scorers from a year ago, as well as its top two rebounders, top three in assists, top five in steals and top two in blocked shots. In particular, last year’s senior quartet of guards Kane Williams , Corey Allen and Justin Roberts and center Eliel Nsoseme combined for 42 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists per game.

In addition to eight returning letterwinners, led by Johnson and forward Ja’Heim Hudson the Panthers also welcome three highly-regarded transfers in guards Dwon Odom (Xavier), Brenden Tucker (College of Charleston) and Jamaine Mann (Vanderbilt). All three returned home to the Atlanta area where they played their high school basketball.

“We did lose a substantial amount of our productivity, but what that provides is an opportunity for someone else to step in and step up,” Hayes continued. “This is an unbelievable opportunity for a lot of guys, Evan included, to step into a role that they didn’t necessarily have last year.

“I don’t look at it as pressure, I simply look at it as an opportunity.”