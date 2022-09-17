Sumner Volleyball Splits Doubleheader with Jonesport Beals

The Sumner Volleyball Team traveled to Jonesport Beals on Friday, September 16th to play their coastal rivals in a doubleheader. Sumner and Jonesport Beals split the doubleheader with the Royals winning the 1st Match 3-1 and Sumner winning the 2nd Match 3-1

In the 1st Match the individual set scores were 27-25, 18-25, 17-25 and 22-25.

Sumner Lady Tiger Stats Highlights

Madison Rome- 14-18 serving with 10 Aces Brenda Vasquez- 11-12 serving with 5 Aces Marissa Colby- 7-10 serving with 4 Aces Callie Chase- 7-10 serving with an Ace

In the 2nd Match, the individual set scores were 25-5, 22-25, 26-24, and 26-24

Sumner Lady Tiger Stats Highlights

Madison Rome- 12-15 Serving with 9 Aces

Callie Chase- 14-16 Serving with 3 Aces

Marissa Colby- 12-12 Serving with an Aces

Elaine Thomas- 15 Assists

Brenda Vasquez-19-20 Serving with 7 Aces

Mikayla Rome-14-14 serving 3 Aces and 15 assists

In the JV Match the Sumner Lady Tigers fell to the Jonesport Beals 3-0. Individual set scores were 10-25,6-25,21-25

Thanks to Sumner Coach Richie Grant for the stats

Sumner is now 2-3. They will host Machias on Friday, September 23rd at 5:30 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals is 3-2. They will play host to North Yarmouth Academy on Saturday September 17th at 3 pm

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the Nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 pm We will then announce the Winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write Recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the score sheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!