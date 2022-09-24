Sumner Volleyball Loses to Machias 3-0

The Sumner Tigers Volleyball Team traveled to the University of Maine at Machias falling to the Machias Lady Bulldogs 3-0. Individual set scores were 21-25, 16-25, 19-25

Sumner Stat Leaders

Madison Rome- 13 for 13 serving with 8 Aces

Brenda Vasquez- 12 for 14 serving with 2 Aces, 5 Kills

Callie Chase- 9 for 11 serving with 3 Aces

In the JV contest Sumner fell to Machias 2-1. Set scores were 16-25, 11-25, 25-14

Sumner is now 2-4. They travel up to Lee on Saturday, September 24th at 1 pm to play the Pandas.

Machias is 4-2. They will play host to Jonesport-Beals on Saturday September 24th at 3 pm

