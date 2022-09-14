Sumner Erdman aces Hole No. 4 at Seabury Hall Golf Tournament

Alum Sumner Erdman, and current trustee shot a hole-in-one on No. 4 early in the day. PC: courtesy

Seabury Hall held its annual golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with 126 players and over 30 sponsors. Alum Sumner Erdman, the former girl’s soccer coach, and current trustee shot a hole-in-one on hole No. 4 early in the day.

“It was exciting when Sumner shot the hole-in-one on No. 4. News spread quickly throughout the tournament and really gave the players a boost,” said Kaimana Brummel, Director of Advancement. “After a few years of modified play, we were thrilled to have players and sponsors back in Wailea for a full tournament and celebration. Sumner’s hole-in-one was the icing on the cake.”

New tournament Sponsor ROAM Maui Hosted a Hole-in-One contest on hole No. 10, with a Prize of four roundtrip tickets on their semi-private air shuttle connecting Maui to Seattle, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles. Although it wasn’t the same hole where Erdman shot his ace, the company gifted Erdman the Prize for his hole-in-one.

The annual tournament raises funds for the Rising Senior Scholarship awarded to qualified Seabury Hall Juniors to acknowledge, encourage, and reward them for demonstrating leadership, fulfilling their academic potential, and serving their community throughout their high school career.

Proceeds also benefit the Seabury Hall Athletic department with funds to purchase equipment, cover travel expenses, and invest in capital improvements.

“We were thrilled to see so many Golfers come out to enjoy a day on the green in support of our amazing student programs,” said Yaya Enriquez-Meyer, first-year Athletic Director and alumna. “This was my first golf tournament as Seabury Hall’s Athletic Director and I’m already excited for what is in store for next year’s event.”