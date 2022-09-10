Summit Tigers golf team captures first tournament title of the season

The Summit Tigers golf team poses for a photo after being awarded first place at the Butch Braswell Memorial golf tournament in Salida on Thursday, Sept. 8. From left, Max Kunzek, Jace Melby, Ryne Scholl, Tyler Short and Rece Greff.

Ryne Scholl/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School golf team won its first golf tournament of the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Butch Braswell Memorial Golf Tournament at the Salida Golf Cub.

Prior to competing on Thursday, the best the Tigers had finished at a tournament was second place. After all four of the team’s Athletes placed in the top 10, the Tigers were able to notch a first place finish with a score of 234.

Sophomore Tyler Short recorded the best score for the Tigers, shooting a 75 to win the tournament. Following closely behind Short was sophomore Jace Melby who shot 78 to tie for second place alongside Del Norte High School’s Ben Parra.

Senior Rece Greff was the Tigers third-best shooter on the day, scoring an 81 to tie for seventh place. Junior Max Kunzek shot an 82 to tie for 10th place.

Summit beat out second-place St. Mary’s High School by 11 points.

The Tigers will rest over the weekend before competing in three golf tournaments next week.

The team will compete at the Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig on Monday, Sept. 12, Rollingstone Ranch Golf Course in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Keystone Ranch Golf Course for the team’s home golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 15.