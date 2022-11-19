Summit soccer team and head coach earn end-of-the-season honors

Fabian Cuevas dribbles through defenders during the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team’s home game against the Battle Mountain Huskies at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Aug. 23. Cuevas was one of four Summit High School players to make the 4A Western Slope League first team this year.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

After making it to the semifinals of the 4A state soccer playoffs, the Summit High School boys soccer team has earned a plethora of awards to officially conclude the fall soccer season.

Four players made the 4A Western Slope League first team, including senior Owen Gallo, senior Fabian Cuevas, senior defenseman Evan Reil and junior Alexander Elsig.

Sophomore Reece Bosgraaf and sophomore Juan Varon were named to the 4A Western Slope League Honorable mention team.

After leading the team to its best record since the 2014 fall season, head coach Jotwan Daniels was named the 4A Western Slope League Coach of the year. The Summit soccer team finished the season with a record of 13-4-2 overall and 6-2-2 in league play which was enough to win the 4A Western Slope league title.

Gallo and Cuevas received the highest honor an individual player can receive at the end of the season by making the all-state boys soccer first team.

Summit was defeated by Northfield High School in the semifinal round of the playoffs, 1-0. Northfield went on to defend its 2021 state championship by defeating Battle Mountain High School, 3-0 in the 2022 state championship game.