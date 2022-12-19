Summit League basketball tips off Monday

Summit League basketball is back.

Conference play begins Monday with all 10 men’s and women’s teams in action. South Dakota and South Dakota State’s men open on the road, with the Jackrabbits visiting Oral Roberts and the Coyotes heading to Kansas City to take on the Kangaroos.

The SDSU women will host the Golden Eagles while USD hosts UMKC, as the league will use a mirror scheduling format again this season.

On the men’s side, there could be plenty of parity this season. After South Dakota State made history by becoming the first Summit League team ever to run the table unbeaten in league play, winning 30 games along the way, the Jackrabbits have, so far, taken a step back after losing stars Doug Wilson and Baylor Scheierman. The Jacks are just 5-7, although they’ve won their last two, including a huge comeback against Eastern Washington they hope will boost them into league play.

