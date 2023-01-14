Summit girls basketball rolls to three straight wins with huge win over Coal Ridge

Paola Arredondo runs the floor during Summit’s away game against the Coal Ridge Titans on Friday, Jan. 13. Summit defeated the 9-2 Titans, 42-23.

After defeating Palisade High School to begin the new year, the Summit High School girls basketball team has extended its winning streak to three games.

Summit defeated Basalt High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, before knocking off the 9-2 Coal Ridge High School Titans in New Castle on Friday, Jan. 13.

Despite falling into foul trouble in the first half, Summit outscored its 4A Western Slope league opponent in all four quarters. At Halftime the Tigers led 18-12 and in the second half the Tigers successfully expanded their lead to win by 19 points, 42-23.

“The first part of the game was a little bit rough because we got into some foul trouble, but we were able to pull it together and work together really well,” junior Doussouba Sylla said. “We came out swinging and we got the W.”

Senior Autumn Rivera led the scoring for the Tigers with 20 points while senior Brina Babich contributed seven points of her own.

The win improves Summit’s record to 4-5 on the season and 2-0 in league play and the Tigers are currently ranked as one of the highest teams in the 4A Western Slope league rankings.

“Our momentum was picking up over the course of the games we played at the beginning of the season,” Sylla said. “All of us have been working really, really hard in practice so it was easier to put that momentum into every single game. I think (the work) has contributed a lot which is why I think we are going to win against Buena Vista next week.”

Also it’s Friday night in New Castle, the Summit boys basketball team fell to Coal Ridge, 60-50.

The Summit girls basketball team will now prepare to face Buena Vista High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Summit High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm