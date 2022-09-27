Summit Downtown, Inc. Hosts Successful Arts & Cars Event

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Arts + Cars was an amazing day filled with family entertainment and fun! Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) Hosted this exciting event for the whole family on a gorgeous September day. The event was cooperatively sponsored and organized by the SDI, Summit Police Athletic League (PAL), and the Visual Arts Center of NJ (VACNJ).

Kicking off the day was Paul Fessock, bringing music downtown as DJ Mr. Socks and then grabbing the stage with his band, World of Rock Trio. They were followed by the music of some of the Summit Street Sounds most popular musical groups, BBD Rhythm & Blues and Zuko, Phillips, Cohn & Star. Special thanks to Regal Bank & Summit Physical Therapy for their entertainment sponsorship. Delicious eats from Summit favorites could be found in Food Truck Alley on Bank Street with the new addition of Angry Archies a big hit!

With art and wares for sale and the outstanding kids’ activity area, Springfield Avenue was bustling with activity. The artists included jewellers, painters, potters and more as part of the Arts Festival and was organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. Kids’ activities were provided by the Summit YMCA, The Connection, Henna by Helen, FPC Racing, Krazy Kevin and more with exciting interactive activities for many ages. PAL’s Classic Car Show had over 70 classic cars, trucks and unique vehicles lining the streets with hundreds of appreciative admirers.

SDI rounded out the day in the Bank Street parking lot transformed into a Beer & Wine Garden featuring wines donated by downtown Summit’s Cambridge Wines and draft brews from Bull ‘n Bear Brewery. Community volunteers including Mayor Nora Radest, poured beverages for the hundreds of guests. Kids’ vendors and activities were included in the Garden so the little ones could be entertained while their parents and Guardians enjoyed some libations and more live music in the Garden with more Street Sounds favorites, Matt & Rob and The MMA Project.

SDI thanks all of the sponsors, attendees, vendors, and the city departments that assist in this event including the Department of Public Works, Parking Services, Police Department and the Clerk’s office. SDI works with the City of Summit on many initiatives in its day-to-day management of the downtown Special Improvement District while creating events to draw people downtown and marketing initiatives to promote the business district to the surrounding market. These valuable partnerships make Summit a wonderful place to live, work, play.