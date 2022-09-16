Summit boys soccer ties Eagle Valley in double-overtime game

Tigers Defenders block a free kick during the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team’s home game against the Battle Mountain Huskies at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Aug. 23, 2022.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys soccer team’s five-game winning streak has technically come to an end after the team managed to hang on for a tie.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Tigers traveled to Eagle Valley High School, and the two league teams battled to two overtime periods before the game was declared a 1-1 tie.

The Tigers allowed a goal in the first half when junior Abdoul Kane allowed a goal to slip past him. In the second half, senior Owen Gallo scored the game-tying goal and advanced the game to overtime after receiving a sharp pass from senior Fabian Cuevas.

Head Coach Jotwan Daniels said the Tigers looked strong in the two overtime periods but were not able to find a way to win it outright.

Summit now sports a record of 6-1-1 while Eagle Valley is 7-0-1. Summit remains second in the 4A Western Slope league rankings with a record of 3-1-1 while Eagle Valley is first with a record of 4-0-1.

The Tigers will have a chance to improve upon their record when they face the Battle Mountain Huskies for the second time this season on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Summit will seek revenge after Battle Mountain defeated Summit, 4-3, in overtime back in August.

The Tigers will face the Huskies at 6 pm in Edwards. Battle Mountain High School is located at 0151 Miller Ranch Road.