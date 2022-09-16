Summerville’s orchestra, art gallery partner host ‘arts-immersive’ concert series | Features

SUMMERVILLE — Just over two years after the Public Works Art Center opened its doors, it will host a string quartet from the Summerville Orchestra in its “SPARK” exhibition Sept. 24.

“A Musical SPARK” is the first of a free concert series the organizations are putting together at the PWAC at 135 W. Richardson Ave. The orchestra’s string quartet will play selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Children’s Album” and PIXAR music, to name a few, and visitors can listen while browsing the visual art on display, making it an “arts-immersive” experience.

As two of the biggest arts players in the Summerville area, it was a time for a collaboration between PWAC and the orchestra, said Jana Riley, executive director of the art center. And they specifically wanted to team up for something open and accessible to the wider public.

“You’re looking at the art, you’re listening to the music and you’re just kind of taken on a journey through the hearts of our community,” Riley said.

Wojciech Milewski, the conductor of Summerville Orchestra, said he’d been looking for ways to collaborate with other arts organizations in the area. Part of the Orchestra played at an event at the arts center in 2021, which gave him the idea to work out some sort of partnership with them, preferably in the form of a chamber series.

“We all sort of agreed that there needs to be some sort of arts collaboration in that space,” Milewski said. “There’s no kind of better thing than when arts come together to tell a story, and the Fusion of art and music just made too much sense for all of us.”

They paired the first concert with the SPARK exhibition, an annual show of art by community members. Riley said the center picks a theme — this year’s was “growth” — and accepts every piece submitted. There is a small fee ($20 for adults, $5 for children) which helps raise money for PWAC, but Riley said the center often waives it for those who need it, making it a “true community art show.” This year there are more than 150 pieces on display from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4.

“You’ll have a (piece by a) person who just started painting last week next to a person who’s been doing it for 70 years, you know, and they’re treated exactly the same,” she said.

Milewski said the quartet’s music selections were inspired by the exhibition’s youth component.

“Hopefully the music and the art can have sort of a dialogue,” he said.

Riley said she often feels like many people don’t feel art — especially visual arts or traditional orchestra music — are for them, either because they think they’re talented or knowledgeable enough to engage with it, or because the experience of visiting a gallery or attending a concert is too expensive.

She hopes the concert series will show people that’s not the case.

“This is for you,” she said. “The arts are for everybody. The arts should be inclusive and accessible to every single person.”

The Orchestra and PWAC are planning future concerts in the same style for Dec. 17, Feb. 25 and May 6. Each concert lasts from 6:30-8 pm and tickets are available on the Summerville Orchestra website.