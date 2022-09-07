Summertime ‘Helping Neighbors’ Tops Goal; Chronicle Readers Raise $77K+ For Family Pantry

Thanks to the generosity of The Cape Cod Chronicle’s readers, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod is starting the fall of 2021 with at least another $77,560 in the bank. That translates to more than 310,000 nutritious meals on the tables of local families.

“From summer folks and visitors to year-round residents, some of whom gave more than once, our Readers came through once again,” Chronicle Publisher Henry C. Hyora said. On Friday, donations to the Summertime Helping Neighbors campaign surpassed the $75,000 fundraising goal. “I’m always struck by the willingness of people to come to the aid of strangers, and it’s such a privilege that we can facilitate that generosity,” he said.

“This is such a huge campaign for the Family Pantry. This time of year is quiet for donations as people come off vacation, plan for school, etc.,” Family Pantry Executive Director Christine Menard said. “The Helping Neighbors campaign gets us through until the holiday giving season begins. Visits to the Family Pantry in August were up 45 percent over this past August, so our families are really feeling record-setting inflation at the grocery store and beyond,” she said.

Meeting the goal wasn’t a certainty this year; donations lagged a bit, prompting The Chronicle to extend the Labor Day deadline by a week. As it turned out, a last-minute surge in giving carried the day. Helping drive the late donations were matching grants, like the $1,000 offered by Ralph and Barbara Smith, and the $10,000 given by an Anonymous Resident in memory of Mary Alice.

“Several people had called me, as they had been watching the total and were concerned that we weren’t going to make the goal. They all have given more than once,” Menard said. “Karen Campbell is one of the people who gave money as a match. First she gave $5,000 and then, watching the numbers, she gave an additional $5,000. Our Anonymous donors who gave $10,000 did so to make sure we would hit the goal,” she said.

Donations to the campaign will be accepted until Sept. 12, and a final tally of contributions will be published in next week’s edition.

This is the sixth summer for Helping Neighbors, which has achieved its fundraising goal for the Family Pantry every year except one. With this year’s gifts, Summertime Helping Neighbors has now raised more than half a million dollars. It is the companion campaign to the holiday Helping Neighbors drive, which has raised $962,000 since it began in 2004. All told, Chronicle Readers have given $1.46 million to the Family Pantry through Helping Neighbors.

This summer’s campaign will help the Family Pantry keep its fundraising momentum through the lean fall months until giving Picks up again around the holidays. The wintertime edition of Helping Neighbors Returns on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, and will run through New Year’s Day.

“The Family Pantry is able to meet the increased need because the Cape community recognizes that we have to look after each other,” Menard said. “We are always in awe and humbled by the support the Pantry receives.”

To contribute to The Chronicle’s Summertime Helping Neighbors campaign, click here. You can also mail a tax-deductible contribution to The Family Pantry, 133 Queen Anne Rd., Harwich, MA 02645, or call 508-432-6519 to Donate by credit card.