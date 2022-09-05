Summer’s End Cookout at Arts In The Barn – Knox County VillageSoup

CUSHING — On Sept. 10, at Arts in the Barn, a cookout will be held to benefit the Pope Memorial Humane Society from 12-1 pm Hot dogs will be $2 each, a plate of sides will be $5 per plate, with salads, chips and a drink all included in the price. Coming back for seconds will be another charge, but all funds go to the animals in the Pope Memorial shelter.

Ryan Moody and his band play from 1-3 pm

Corn hole will be set up from 2-4 pm To play, purchase a $5 raffle ticket, which will enter you into a chance to win one of three door prizes. All proceeds from the corn hole purchases will go towards the shelter.

Doors open at 11 am for the crafts fair, which will be in the Barn. Bags, shirts, cups, jewelry, soap, Pottery and more. Come do some early Christmas shopping at the Barn and help Pope Memorial out with the purchases or donations.

For more information, contact Cristen at: [email protected]

