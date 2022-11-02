Summerfield, SMCC volleyball win District openers

PETERSBURG − Summerfield Coach Dawn Perry felt the team had a good draw for the Division 4 District it is hosting this week.

The District includes top-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian, but the Bulldogs don’t have to worry about any potential matchup against the Cougars until at least the Championship match.

Summerfield will need to be playing at its best if that happens.

Tuesday was a strong start.

The Bulldogs opened District play with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Waldron to advance to the semifinals 7 pm Thursday against Morenci.

“This was a strong performance tonight to start District play,” Perry said. “However, we still have some things to work on before the next round.”

Addison Ciacelli was strong for Summerfield with 34 assists, 6 digs, 10 service points and 4 aces. Julia Fietz also was strong from the service line with 8 points while adding 4 kills, Kailee LaPlante had 13 Kills and 6 digs, Megan Pease chipped in 5 Kills and 5 blocks, Mia Miller added 5 Kills and 2 blocks, and Sophia LaRocca controlled the defense with 19 digs.

