Summerfield, Flat Rock fall in District Finals

Flat Rock and Summerfield’s volleyball teams saw their postseason journeys end Friday night in the Division 2 and 4 District finals, respectively.

The Rams fell to Riverview 25-19, 26-16, 25-12, while the Bulldogs (13-8) lost to Lenawee Christian 25-13, 25-10, 25-13.

The loss snapped a streak of three straight District titles for Flat Rock, which ends the season with a 14-17 record.

“We had to lose eventually,” said Flat Rock Coach Mackenzie Kaiser. “Three years in a row is a good run.”

The Rams were led by Maddie Stager, who finished with 12 kills, 1 block, 3 digs and 3 aces, and Makayla Bunce, who had 12 kills, 2 blocks, one ace and 2 digs. Kendall Kuderick finished with 23 digs and an ace, and Alexis Knight had 34 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces and a block.

