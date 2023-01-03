Summer Walker Says She’s Achieved Her ‘Goal of Hella Kids Before 30’

Fresh off giving birth to twins, Summer Walker isn’t looking to add any more babies to her family.

The 26-year-old R&B star took to social media on Monday to reveal that she’s accomplished her goal of having “hella kids” well before turning 30.

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so happy lol. Their all so sweet.”

The two newborns are Walker’s second and third children, and the first for her and ex-boyfriend Larry. Back in March 2021, Summer and ex London on da Track welcomed their first child together.

Shortly after sharing her thoughts about being a mother of three, Walker posted a DM of someone telling the singer saying she should start selling strollers under the name “Summer Walkers.”

Over the weekend, Walker announced on Instagram that she’d recently given birth to her twins.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry Twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”

“You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done,” Summer continued.