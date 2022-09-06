Summer Grove Golf Club fails food service inspection

Summer Grove Golf Club’s food service in Newnan failed a health inspection on September 1. It is scheduled for a follow up inspection on September 15.

The Summer Grove Golf Club in Newnan has failed its most recent food service health inspection.

The club’s food service underwent routine inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health and received a 67. Food service establishments are considered to have failed health inspections if their inspection score is listed as 69 or less.

A representative from Summer Grove was not available as of press time.

A total of seven violations were reported during the inspection. No violations were listed as repeat violations.

An Inspector observed partially cooked chicken without written procedures. Inspectors wrote that partially cooked foods must be prepared and stored according to written procedures that have obtained prior approval from the Health Authority, are maintained in the food service establishment and are available to the Health Authority on request, describe how the requirements are to be monitored and documented by the permit holder and the corrective actions to be taken if the requirements are not met.

The procedures are also to describe how the foods, after initial heating, but prior to complete cooking, are marked or otherwise identified as foods that must be cooked prior to being offered for sale or service.

No certified food safety manager was on staff at the time of the inspection.

Shelled eggs were observed stored next to sliced ​​cheese, while raw shrimp and bacon were seen next to raw chicken. Cooked bacon was observed without a cover, and open bags of repackaged deli meat were also observed in a reach-in cooler. The bacon was covered and the deli meat was discarded.

An Inspector observed repackaged deli meat, an open bag of hot dogs and sauce with an out-of-date label. The food items were discarded. Vacuum-sealed fish was observed thawing in a package in the reach-in cooler, although the package stated the fish was to be removed from the vacuum and thawed in the refrigerator. The fish was discarded.

A reach-in cooler without temperature measuring devices was also observed.

According to the rules on food service from the Georgia Department of Public Health, a follow-up inspection will be required within 10 days of the inspection. According to the inspection, the follow-up is scheduled for Sept. 15.

