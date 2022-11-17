“Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves’ Hidden Colors”

by Mia Posada.

Millbrook Press, Minneapolis, 2019, 32 pages, K-4

Nonfiction books give valuable information to readers. This helps everyone understand certain facts and important historical events in society. Nonfiction is quite different from fiction because authors do not create plots, rather they give knowledge about the physical world. This can be anything from airplanes and automobiles to forests and animals.

Although nonfiction books do not have constructed plots, they can be every bit as interesting as fiction. In recent years, the quality of nonfiction books has increased a great amount. The photography and drawings in these books are second to none. Mia Posada writes such a book. She tells the story of why leaves in Forests turn from one color to another. The name of this fascinating book is “Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves’ Hidden Colors.”

Posada begins by describing various types of leaves. She details the physical qualities of leaves and describes their biological parts. All leaves have cells, and within the cells are smaller pieces called chloroplasts. Embedded in the chloroplasts is chlorophyll. This is the green pigment that causes leaves to be a vibrant green in the spring.

The chlorophyll plays an important part as it gathers energy from the sun that in turn feeds the leaves and trees. This process continues throughout the growing season. As the summer draws to a close, different Pigments begin to be seen. These are the dramatic red, orange and yellow colors that delight people in autumn.

The last types of colors found are the brown pigments. When the leaves turn brown, it is the end of summer and the approach of autumn. When the leaves fall to the ground, winter is soon to arrive.

But the fallen leaves begin creating another cycle of life on the forest floor. When the leaves begin to decompose, insects, worms and snails find nourishment in the fallen leaves. This allows for a continuation of the rhythm of nature. But for now, everything is still. The trees are asleep as the winter snows set in.

Throughout the text, Posada gives invaluable information in her drawings and written text. Students can learn about different types of trees and leaves and the role each plays in nature. The paintings and illustrations in the book are outstanding. They will capture children’s attention and draw them into the book.

It is easy to see why this book has been so highly recommended in library circles. If you are teaching a section on the seasons of the year in class or want to help your younger family members better understand nature, this is the book for you.

If you have the opportunity, go to the library and check out “Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves’ Hidden Colors” by Mia Posada. It is very accurate and beautifully drawn. You will most likely enjoy the book and colorful artwork as much as the younger children. Highly recommended.