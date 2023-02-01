Sullivan Tabs Wendel Camargo Volleyball Recruiting Coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Volleyball Head Coach Dawn Sullivan announced Wednesday the addition of Wendel Camargo as recruiting coordinator.

Camargo heads to Missouri after spending the past five seasons as an Assistant Coach at Texas A&M.

As a member of Laura Kuhn’s staff, Camargo helped lead the Aggies to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen as Kuhn was awarded SEC Coach of the Year in 2019. That season, Texas A&M went 23-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play. Camargo helped guide Holland Hans and Camille Conner to AVCA All-America honors, as well as AVCA All-South Region and All-SEC honors.

Camargo was in charge of training the Setters and leading the Texas A&M offense during his time in College Station, Texas. Under his instruction, the Aggies had six players earn awards in the AVCA All-South Region, All-SEC, All-American Second-Team and Honorable Mention All-American, SEC All-Freshman Team, and All-SEC Team honors.

Camargo came to Texas A&M in January 2018 after serving four seasons as an Assistant Coach at James Madison University on Lauren Steinbrecher’s staff. He was instrumental in the Dukes’ immediate improvement and historic achievements during his tenure.

The Dukes won two Colonial Athletic Association regular season titles and two CAA tournament championships with Camargo on the coaching staff. They also made two NCAA tournament appearances and went 83-38 overall, having surpassed 20 wins in each of the last three seasons.

Prior to James Madison, Camargo served a two-year stint as a Volunteer Assistant Coach at the University of Kansas. Working primarily with the liberos and defensive specialists, the Jayhawks tallied more than 1,900 digs each of his two seasons and averaged 15.9 digs per set.

Camargo also mentored Big 12 digs leader and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Brianne Riley. He Assisted Kansas Head Coach Ray Bechard to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and a final AVCA ranking of No. 17 in 2013 (25-8 record).

Before entering the coaching ranks in the United States, Camargo was a member of the coaching staff for the Dominican Republic National Team-Santo Domingo from 2009-12. They worked with the adult and junior national Women’s teams, including the 2012 Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) NORCECA Olympic Qualifiers.

With Camargo on staff, the Dominican Republic National Team qualified for the Olympic games for the first time in 16 years.

He helped Coach the Dominican Republic to the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the FIVB/NORCECA Final Four Women’s Volleyball Cup and a first-place finish at the FIVB/NORCECA World Championship Qualifiers. Camargo also helped the team place second at the FIVB Junior Pan American Cup in 2011.

Camargo worked closely with Brenda Castillo, who was awarded Best Libero at the 2012 Summer Olympics after leading the Dominican Republic to a fifth-place finish in London.

Prior to his time with the Dominican Republic National Team, Camargo coached in his home country of Brazil, including a stint in 2009 as the head coach at the University of Sao Paulo.

He received his Bachelor’s degree in exercise science with an emphasis in physical education in 2008 from University Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he also played competitively.

Professionally, Camargo played for COTP, Rio Branco Americana in Brazil.

