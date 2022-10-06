Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals

In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent Athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.

Ephraim Chase, new ETHS basketball player. Credit: Beyond Sports Foundation

One of Evanston Township High School’s newest seniors, rising basketball star Ephraim Chase, is a prime example, as he left Sullivan High School in Chicago this past June to become a Wildkit.

The 6-foot-4-inch guard decided to leave because he lost faith and interest in the school’s academic and athletic system. Chase and his family moved to Evanston in order for him to qualify as an ETHS student.

“The school I was at before wasn’t really pushing me academically,” Chase said. “It wasn’t pushing me to be a better basketball player, and I wanted to find a school that would do that for me in my senior year, to get me most prepared for college basketball.”

Chase was born in Paris while his father was studying abroad as a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He started his basketball odyssey at the age of 3, watching games with his older brother; he also collected trading cards of all-stars and played NBA video games.

His family eventually moved to Houston, and Chase’s father registered him on teams in the Spring Branch – Memorial Sports Association to start his career in organized competitive basketball. When Chase was in fourth grade, his family moved to Chicago’s North Side neighborhood of Rogers Park. He played in Amateur Athletic Union teams before enrolling in Sullivan during fall 2019.

Chase joined the varsity basketball team as a freshman that same year. He was in for a rude awakening: The Tigers suffered through three disappointing seasons, especially the shortened 2020-21 season when they only played seven games.

However, Chase’s playing ability was improving: He became a full starter during his sophomore season and averaged 11 points per game. He gradually increased his scoring average to 17 points the following season, his last with Sullivan.

