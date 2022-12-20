Sullivan Absher Ready To Sign With “Special” Notre Dame Class

Notre Dame is about to sign arguably the best Offensive line class in the country, and one of the key members of that group is Belmont (NC) South Point Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher. The 6-7, 295-pound standout is itching to sign on the dotted line.

Since committing to the Irish back in May, Absher quickly shut down the recruiting process, despite big time programs continuing to make a push. Absher never had second thoughts about his decision.

