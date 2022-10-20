Sulfur Springs Martial Arts student named to team USA, will compete in Brazil

Sulfur Springs ATA Martial Arts has exciting news: One of their students, 3rd Degree Black Belt,Ms. Harleigh Stegient, has been named to the 2023 ATA US National Combat Sparring Team. This is an incredible honor. Sulfur Springs ATA Martial Arts has exciting news: One of their students, 3Degree Black Belt,Ms. Harleigh Stegient, has been named to the 2023 ATA US National Combat Sparring Team. This is an incredible honor.

Stegient fought through several rounds of cuts in front of the selection committee in order to be named to the ATA US National Combat Sparring Team.

The ATA US National Combat Sparring Team will represent the USA in the Pan-Am Championships in Florianopolis, Brazil as well as at the World Championships held in Phoenix, Arizona. Only 7 women were named to the team.

Ms. Stegient has been training for almost 12 years. A native of Sulfur Springs, she is 19 years old and a student at Texas A&M Commerce.

She is a 3rd Degree Black Belt, Regional Judge, and Certified Instructor. She is also working towards a degree in Songahm Taekwondo through Lee College.

Stegient is the current Southern US Champion in Combat Sparring, Creative Weapons, and Xtreme Weapons. She also competed in this year’s World Championships’ Tournament of Champions and won the Bronze Medal in Combat Sparring and the Bronze in Xtreme Weapons competition.

Throughout her years of competition, she holds more than 7 State and District titles in sparring events and weapons events.

“We are very proud of Ms. Stegient and all of her accomplishments,” said ATA Martial Arts.

Contributed by Melissa Bilyeu