Sulfur hires Cody Gueringer as the next head football Coach of the Golden Tors

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) – Last week it was announced that Sulphur had hired Cody Gueringer to be the school’s next head coach.

Gueringer spent the past nine years at Welsh serving as the Offensive line Coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the Offensive Coordinator from 2016-18, and from 2019-22 Gueringer served as the head Coach for the Greyhounds while still calling Offensive plays.

That being said, his move from Welsh to Sulfur certainly wasn’t an easy one, but it’s one he’s ready, and excited for.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision, Welsh gave me my first opportunity in regards to head coaching experience, I also got my first opportunity in regards to Coach Richardson letting me come in and Coach the Offensive line and then call the offense itself, I had special times there, it was difficult, but overall the challenge and magnitude of Sulphur, it’s the largest high school in Southwest Louisiana, and it’s a challenge that I desire and look upon as something we can use and bring from a resource perspective, from a fanbase perspective, and also it’s an opportunity to better myself” Gueringer said.

Welsh was successful under Gueringer as he led them to a 17-7 record as head coach over the past two seasons.

He helped them win a state title in 2017 as the Offensive coordinator, and helped them finish as the state runner-up in 2018.

Now, he joins a team in the Golden Tors that hasn’t had that same success.

“It’s gonna be the standard. We had a coaches meeting earlier, the standard is this, it’s being Tors so we’re going to be tough physically and mentally, we’re going to take ownership of the program, we’re going to have pride in it and what we do every single day, we’re going to respect the game, respect our Elders and what not, and then we’re going to be steady, we’re not going to ride the rollercoaster, or the waves of emotion, but we’ re going to desire the moment as well, and hopefully once the standard is established, and our kids are bought in, the wins will come” Gueringer said.

