Sulfur Football Head Coach Chris Towery not returning for the 2023 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – It was announced Wednesday that Sulfur High School Head Football Coach Chris Towery would not be returning for a fourth season. In three seasons with the Golden Tors, Towery posted a record of 11-15, with his best season coming in 2021-2022 when his team went 6-5, and made the postseason as they fell 40-7 to Denham Springs in the first round of the 5A State Tournament. This season Towery’s Golden Tors started the year 2-6, and then won their final two games against New Iberia and Comeaux.

On Wednesday Towery made a statement about his time with the school saying, “I want to thank all of the great people we’ve been able to meet in this amazing community. In the last three years we’ve been through a lot in our community, COVID and one of the worst Hurricanes to ever hit this state, were the beginning of our time here. I was amazed at how hard this community worked to overcome all of the obstacles put in front of it… Thank you for allowing me to be your Coach and I wish all of you nothing but the best! I love you guys!”

Sulfur is now the sixth school in Southwest Louisiana to be looking for a new head Coach as Jennings’ Rusty Phelps, and Oberlin’s Durell Peloquin have both announced their retirements, while Vinton’s Lark Hebert, LaGrange’s Marrico Wilson, and Pickering’s Jared Underwood, and now Chris Towery of Sulphur, will not be returning to their respective schools for the 2023 season.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.